This February 17, Shehzada and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania are slashing at the box office. Although Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead, who delivered a big blockbuster last year with Bhool Bhulaiya 2, the film has been registering lower ticket sales compared to the latest Marvel film in the three main multiplex chains, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Film Shifts Release Date to February 17 'Out of Respect' to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan!

However, trade expert Girish Johar feels that Kartik Aaryan fans shouldn't be worried about this, though he reminded that moving Shehzada from its original release date was not a wise decision.

Advance bookings sale of #Quantumania is much ahead of #Shehzada ... but i feel the mass belt will draw in on opening day Fri... enabling a good start to #Shehzada... But shifting the date was not a wise decision, as we thrive for no opposition, my personal take! #BOTrends pic.twitter.com/8zJx4VydEF — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)