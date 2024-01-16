Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan penned a sweet note for his mother Mala Tiwari on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a dancing video featuring her mother.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to my favourite person in the world. I wish you keep dancing like this and be this happy person always.. Love you Mummy."

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Ayushmann Khurrana dropped heart and cake emoticons.

Raveena Tandon wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day!"

Shilpa Shetty Kundra commented, "Awwwww. Happy Birthday to your beautiful mom

One of the users wrote, "Proud parents!! Koki always makes your parents proud."

Another user comment, "Happy birthday dear auntie."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently occupied with his upcoming projects. He is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

On his birthday, Kartik also announced his new project with Karan Johar.The untitled film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead, directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik wrote, "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor."

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. (ANI)

