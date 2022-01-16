Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Actor Katrina Kaif is the happiest when she is with her husband Vicky Kaushal, and her latest Instagram post is proof of the fact.

On Sunday, Katrina painted the town red with her beautiful selfies in a red outfit. More than the images, it was her caption that caught everyone's attention.

"Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie," she captioned post.

"You are glowing. Your are looking so happy after marriage," a fan commented.

"Caption cool. It seems like you and Vicky are having loads of fun in Indore," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Katrina and Vikcy, who tied the knot on December 9, are currently in Indore as Vicky is currently shooting there for his next film. (ANI)

