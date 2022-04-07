Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Celebrity sweethearts Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned from their exotic vacation at an undisclosed beach destination earlier this Monday, but it seems neither Katrina nor the netizens can get over her adorable vacation pictures anytime soon.

On Thursday, Katrina set the internet blazing with a picture of herself at the beach from her much-talked-about romantic getaway with husband Vicky.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture from her holiday, dressed up in black swimwear with a black and white matching hat. She completed her look with a pair of hoop earrings.

While returning from their vacation earlier this week, Katrina and Vicky, who are fondly referred to as VicKat by their fans, were pictured walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport upon their arrival.

Katrina and Vicky, after dating discreetly for nearly two years, finally tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9 last year. They hosted an intimate wedding ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be back on the silver screen with the third installment of the 'Tiger' franchise, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

She would also feature in 'Jee Le Zara,' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and 'Merry Christmas' with South superstar Vijay Sethupati. She will also be seen in the horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Vicky, on the other hand, has Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic 'Sam Bahadur' and Laxman Utekar's untitled next in the pipeline. (ANI)

