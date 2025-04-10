Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Actor Kevin Bacon appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote his upcoming Amazon Prime Video series 'The Bondsman'.

Barrymore played a special video message from Bacon's 'She's Having a Baby' co-star Elizabeth McGovern for him.

'She's Having a Baby' was a romantic comedy film, which was released in 1988 and directed by John Hughes. In the video, McGovern recalled the filmmaker's attention to detail, taking so much time to film the wedding scene that she fell asleep standing up, reported People.

"One of my memories of She's Having a Baby was the wedding scene, which John Hughes, being the artistic auteur he was, took so long to shoot that by the time Jake told Kristy his wedding vows, she was standing up in a wedding gown, completely asleep," McGovern said of their characters. "I think if we checked in on those two today, they'd still be married. Kevin, I've loved working with you on that," as per the outlet.

"I think we shot that scene for 24 hours," Bacon told Barrymore, adding, "And she's not kidding, it's the only time in my life I've ever fallen asleep standing up like a horse."

Barrymore talked about The Bondsman, an action-horror series. "It is this great setting. It has a great patina. It's humorous, it's action, it's kind of everything that you do all in one," she said of the show.

"It's a lot of things combined with music and blood and horror and family," Bacon added. "I had a blast making it with a great cast."

All eight episodes of The Bondsman are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, McGovern is set to star in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which hits theaters in September. She's Having a Baby is available to stream on MGM+, reported People. (ANI)

