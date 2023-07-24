New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani is all set to unleash her fashionable avatar on day one of India Couture Week.

The 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' actress will walk the ramp for designer-duo Falguni and Shane Peacock on Tuesday at Taj Palace in New Delhi.

On Monday, Kiara took to Instagram and shared her excitement about the show.

She dropped a short video with the designers from their studio and captioned it, "Showstopper prep! Walking the ramp together after agess."

A total of 16 designers will showcase their collections at the 16th edition of India Couture Week. The line-up includes Ritu Kumar, Suneet Varma, Varun Bahl, Gaurav Gupta, Kunal Rawal, JJ Valaya, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, Rimzim Dadu, Anamika Khanna, Dolly J, Shantnu & Nikhil, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Rahul Mishra.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kiara is currently basking in the success of her film 'Satya Prem Ki Katha'. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is revolved around Kartik Aaryan and Kiara's love story. It has grossed a total of Rs 100 crore worldwide so far.

In the coming months, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist. It is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. (ANI)

