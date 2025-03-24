Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty have become parents to a baby girl.

Athiya, on Monday evening, took to Instagram and announced the arrival of her daughter with a cute post.

She posted a painting of two swans with a message that read, "Blessed with a baby girl".

As soon as KL and Athiya shared the good news, fans and members of the film and cricket industries chimed in the comment section and sent their heartiest congratulations to the couple.

"Congratulationssssssssss. Hugs and squishes," actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented.

"Congrats Guys," former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

In November 2024, Athiya and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy, sharing an adorable post that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.

KL will be heading into the IPL 2025 with plenty of positive momentum on his side, having played a crucial role in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win. He will represent Delhi Capitals.

KL, who has played at multiple positions in the batting order, was given the responsibility of number six, as the team wanted to put Axar Patel at five, to give extra depth to the side during the ICC Champions Trophy winning campaign for India.

Rahul played a crucial role in the middle, scoring a valuable 34* in 33 balls in a crunch situation during the final against New Zealand. In five matches and four innings, KL scored 140 runs at an average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90, with the best score of 42*. (ANI)

