Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Actor Kriti Kharbanda, on Wednesday, took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a video showcasing her scenes from her film 'Googly', which also starred 'KGF' fame Yash.

Alongside the clip, she also penned a lengthy note to mark 10 years of 'Googly'.

Also Read | Mother Mary, Death of a Unicorn, Dust Bunny and 36 More Indie Projects Not Connected With AMPTP Get Green Lit by SAG-AFTRA Strikers.

"10 years to this brilliant, satisfying, iconic movie “GOOGLY” ! A movie I knew was magical in every sense while I shot it :) DR.Swathi aka Doctreeee is my most favourite character that I’ve ever played onscreen. And Sharath (@thenameisyash ) will always be my favourite onscreen boyfriend haha! A movie that made me believe in love, in hard work, and in just having fun! Thank you #jayanna sir for making this movie, believing in the script and believing that I could play Swathi," she wrote.

"@pavanwadeyar I still remember our first narration that took place in my house in Bengaluru! U walked in, narrated the first half and promised to come back the next day to narrate the second half. The longest 24 hours of my life till date. I was so invested in Sharad and Swathi and I couldn’t wait to hear more. I just had to know how their story unfolds! I’ll let u in on a little secret, I had decided that I’m doing the movie just after hearing the first half. I was in love, with your art and your writing. Thank u for choosing me to be your Swathi. I’m forever grateful," she added.

Also Read | Margot Robbie Gets Slammed by Netizens for Using Native Aussie Accent During Barbie Promotions, Fans Defend Actress.

"None of this would have been possible without the perfect Sharath, @thenameisyash a dream to work with! I had so much fun working with u, and I guess that translated onscreen making Sharath and Swathi the ideal most amazing couple! Despite the flaws in these characters they were so loved, coz they were so relatable. A big big thank u to my amazing fans and fan clubs for loving this movie more than I could possibly imagine! I receive so many messages on a daily basis even today where you’ll shower Sharath and Swathi with so much love,"

As per Kriti, the film put her on the map.

"Swathi for me is and will always be oh-so-special! Googly put me on the map and made me the actor I am today. I’ll never forget the day I walked into a Housefull theatre in Mysore, and was told by the owners that 80 per cent of the audience were watching it for the 2nd or 3rd time! The whistles I heard still echo in my heart. Thank u for giving me that feeling! It’ll last me a lifetime! This will never get old," she wrote.

Kriti made her big screen debut with the Telugu film "Boni" in 2009. Her first screen appearance in Bollywood was in 2016 with "Raaz: Reboot," a horror-thriller by Vikram Bhatt. However, Kirti rose to prominence in the industry after her strong performance in the hit Bollywood film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' in 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)