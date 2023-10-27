Mumbai, October 27: Actor Kriti Sanon's fashion game has always been on point. Whatever she wears, she does with grace and refinement. As the Ganapath actor is busy gearing up for her upcoming projects on Friday was spotted at Mumbai's private airport giving all desi vibes. Today, she decided to slay desi avatar in a stunning red-white saree. Kriti looked gorgeous in a white printed saree that she paired with a red V-neck blouse and matching juttis. For glam, she wore subtle makeup, a red round bindi and minimal gold accessories. Her soft curly hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look as she posed for the paparazzi. Pain Hustlers Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Emily Blunt – Chris Evan’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Here's Kriti Sanon's Style:

Taking to Instagram story, Kriti posted a video of herself giving a closer look to her fans. She could be seen enjoying "Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam" song. Sharing the video, she wrote, "desi vibes & old songs...MY VIBE." On Thursday, she stole the attention with her stylish presence at the launch of the 100th store of UK clothing brand Marks & Spencer in the country. Kriti, who was seen donning a beautiful blue ombre outfit, revealed her fashion mantra. "I think fashion and style are quite personal. I like combining style and comfort in my fashion. I like wearing sheek and contemporary clothes but at the same time, I want them to be extremely comfortable," she told ANI.

Besides fashion, Kriti also spoke about her first-ever National Award win. On October 17, she was felicitated with the Best Actor Award for her role in Mimi film at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, which was held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. Expressing happiness over her feat, Kriti said, "It is a surreal moment. I think this is every actor's dream. I thought it was a distant dream as I have not even completed 10 years in the industry, but for something like this to happen, I feel very blessed and grateful."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in a romantic film, which will be out in theatres on February 9, 2024. Kriti will also be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in The Crew.

