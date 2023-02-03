Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): American media personality Kylie Jenner celebrated her son Aire's first birthday on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared a video and captioned it, "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you."

Kylie dropped a reel which had montages of videos with her cute kid.

Soon after she shared the reel, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Angel on earth love you both," a user commented.

Another fan wrote, "Adorable!!! Happy birthday Aire!"

"Cuteness overload happy birthday little one," another fan commented.

Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their son on February 2 last year but waited until February 6 to share news of his arrival with their followers.

The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter named Stormi Webster.

A few days later, the celebrity couple revealed that they'd named their baby boy Wolf, reported E! News.

However, that name had a short shelf life as in a March 21 Instagram post, Kylie shared, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore."

Kylie said, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

As per E! News, while Kylie and Travis continued to give fans a few glimpses into their life as a family of four, they kept many details about their son's identity private, concealing his face in pictures and not revealing his new name until now. (ANI)

