Los Angeles [US], December 4 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio starrer 'One Battle After Another' has swept big at the National Board of Review Awards 2025, picking up the Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Director, among others.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, 'One Battle After Another' marked his fourth NBR win overall and a second for direction.

Also Read | 'We Don't Cross the Finish Line in Every Match of Life': Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Wedding Rumours Resurface After Event Company's Cryptic Note.

While Leonardo DiCaprio won the Best Actor Award for his performance, Benicio Del Toro also took home the Best Supporting Actor Award. It was followed by Best Film, Best Director, and Breakthrough Performance.

Reflecting on the film's milestone, NBR President Annie Schulhof said, "Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the shining lights of contemporary cinema. He has crafted a bold, funny, and thrilling movie that is somehow one of the most significant films about the world we live in and also a playful, tender story of a father and daughter connecting through some of the wildest events you can imagine. The NBR is honoured to celebrate this absolutely remarkable film," as per a press statement.

Also Read | Google Year in Search 2025: 'Saiyaara' Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Top Overall Trends in India, Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Ranks Second in Trending Events, 'Kantara' Shines in Movie Searches.

The NBR Awards feat arrived on the heels of the film's Best Feature win at the 35th edition of the Gotham Film Awards.

'One Battle After Another' is loosely based on the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon. The thriller centres on a group of former revolutionaries who reunite after 16 years to confront an enemy that has re-emerged. DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, with Regina Hall co-starring as Deandra.

Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, 'One Battle After Another' features a starry supporting cast including Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn.

Meanwhile, other notable winners at the National Board of Review Awards 2025 included Rose Byrne, who picked Best Actress for 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You', Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas's Best Supporting Actress for 'Sentimental Value', and Ryan Coogler's Best Original Screenplay for 'Sinners'.

The NBR Awards Gala will be held on January 13, 2026, in New York. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)