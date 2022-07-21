New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The much-anticipated trailer for the Vijay Deverakonda starrer pan India film 'Liger' has finally been unveiled on Thursday and it takes audiences on a rollercoaster from action to romance to drama.

Vijay took to his Twitter handle and posted a trailer along with a message that read, "India, We give you Mass. Action. Entertainment. The LIGER Trailer! #LIGER #LigerTrailer Aug 25th Worldwide release!"

Also Read | Beyonce Reveals Track List for Renaissance, Album To Release on July 29.

The 2-minute-long trailer introduces audiences to Vijay's character, who's an MMA fighter in the film, and shows him acing the fight sequences with ease though he has a stammering problem.

Ramya Krishnan, who plays the role of Vijay's mother on-screen made an impact with her glimpses of being a badass mother. "My son is a crossbreed, born to a lion and a tiger," she can be heard saying in the trailer.

Also Read | Godzilla and the Titans: Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell To Star in Upcoming Live-Action Series!.

Ananya Panday plays the role of Vijay's love interest in 'Liger' and towards the end of the trailer, Mike Tyson makes a stylish entry which is followed by a dialogue exchange between him and Vijay. When Vijay says, "I'm a Fighter," Tyson, in reply asks, "If you're a Fighter, what am I?"

Previously, Vijay set the internet on fire by dropping his first look from the upcoming film. It showed him nude as he flaunted his chiseled body while holding just a bouquet of roses.

The first song from 'Liger', titled 'Akdi Pakdi' was released before the trailer. It featured Vijay and Ananya ruling the dance floor with their moves.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar 'Liger', which marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film, is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19.

It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)