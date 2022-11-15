Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) The 2022 edition of the American Music Awards (AMAs) will exclusively be available for streaming in India on Lionsgate Play, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Lionsgate Play subscribers will be able to watch the "world's largest fan-voted award show" live from the Microsoft Theater on November 21 from 6.30 am IST to 9.30 am IST, according to a press release.

The AMAs will also stream exclusively on the digital platform in Malaysia and the Philippines, the streamer added.

Amit Dhanuka, executive vice president at Lionsgate, said the platform is happy to continue building on their commitment to bring global entertainment to the local audience.

"... Keeping this in mind we are thrilled to LIVE stream the 50th show of the American Music Awards exclusively across three territories - India, Malaysia and the Philippines.

"Viewers across these regions can expect a vibrant night with a powerful line-up of performances with the biggest names – from pop, rap, R&B to K-Pop and more. This will definitely be an event to remember, and we at Lionsgate Play are looking forward to streaming it LIVE for the fans," Dhanuka said in a statement.

Award-winning actor and musician Wayne Brady, who will host the ceremony, said he is "ecstatic and honoured" to present this year's AMAs.

"As a musician and music lover, it's amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It's a big show, so I'm bringing it all...The funny, the music and the moves!" he added.

In recognition of the global influence of his music over the years, legendary singer-songwriter Lionel Richie will be bestowed with the esteemed 'Icon Award' at the event.

"I'm immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I'd go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage.

"I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing 'We Are the World' among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later," Richie said.

Music superstars belonging to different generations and genres, including Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D, P!NK, Tems, and Wizkid will perform at the 2022 AMAs.

Yola will take the stage for never-before-seen musical performances and first-ever collaborations as well as perform the American Music Awards SONG OF SOUL, which spotlights an emerging, mission-driven artist that has inspired change and invoked social justice through their lyrics.

Pop stars Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Drake, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are in contention for the Artist of the Year award, the night's biggest honour.

