Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Tuesday unveiled the official logo of the state's first-ever International Marathi Film Festival, 'Chitrapataka', which will be held from April 21 to 24.

The event will be organised at the P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy in Mumbai.

"The name 'Chitrapataka' symbolises the spirit of Marathi cinema soaring beyond boundaries- a valiant Mavla (footmen in Maratha army) holding a banner and a reel-shaped shield atop a horse- a metaphor beautifully captured in the official logo," Shelar said.

The festival is being organised jointly by the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation, and the P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy.

"Chitrapataka represents the glowing banner of Marathi cinema and brings together storytellers, directors, producers and enthusiasts under one roof," Shelar said.

A total of 41 Marathi films across genres such as social, rural, historical, environmental, children's cinema, and comedy will be screened over the four-day event.

The films were selected by an expert panel including Santosh Pathare, Sukanya Kulkarni, Sameer Athlye, and Purushottam Berde.

The festival will also feature five panel discussions, two interviews, and two workshops, including one curated for film journalists. An exhibition on the legacy and journey of Marathi cinema will also be on display.

"This four-day celebration aims to unite veteran and emerging filmmakers along with passionate audiences through the cultural lens of Marathi cinema," said Shelar.

He said the vision behind Chitrapataka is to take Marathi cinema across the seven seas and ensure this cinematic march continues with the same zeal.

"The festival is free and open to all, with registration required either online or at the venue," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)