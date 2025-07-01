Los Angeles, Jul 1 (PTI) "Blade Runner 2049" actor Mackenzie Davis will feature alongside Josh Hartnett in Netflix's limited series set in Newfoundland.

Davis made her debut with "Smashed" in 2012 and went on to feature in projects such as "Black Mirror" and "Terminator: Dark Fate".

Hartnett is known for his roles in "Black Hawk Down", "Pearl Harbor" and the Oscar-winning film "Oppenheimer".

Created by Jesse McKeown, who also serves as the showrunner and executive producer, the upcoming untitled project will comprise six episodes, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The plot of the series follows a hard-bitten fisherman (Hartnett), who must fight to protect his family, his community, and his vanishing way of life after the mysterious sea creature menaces a remote Newfoundland town.

The series will be directed by Jamie Childs, Helen Shaver and Stephen Dunn. It is written by Karen Walton (Orphan Black), Perry Chafe (St. Pierre) and Natty Zavitz (Edging).

