New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Actor Madhuri Dixit on Monday recalled the contributions of her mother on 90th birthday and said "the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you".

The 'Kalank' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures of her mother and family members.

Madhuri also penned down a sweet note for her mother.

"Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter's bestfriend. They couldn't be any more right. From everything that you've done for me, the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness."

In the first image, the 55-year-old actor is seen with her mother Snehlata Dixit and her husband, all donning ethnic wear.

In the second picture, Madhuri's children pose with their grandmother.

She also shared a cute solo picture of her mother.

In the last picture, the actor with her mother and sisters- Rupa Dixit and Bharati Dixit.

Further extending the birthday wishes, Madhuri's husband Dr Shriram Nene, wished his mother-in-law a picture.

He captioned the picture, "Wishing my mother-in-law a very Happy 90th birthday and to many happy returns. Your positivity is always contagious and inspires all of us."

Madhuri is an active social media user and regularly shares posts about her work and family life. From spending time in the kitchen with hubby, Dr Nene and whipping up delicious delicacies to spending time with her sons and pet dog Carmello, her Instagram handle is an engaging mix of videos and pictures.

Dr Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit married in 1999. Arin, the couple's first child, was born in 2003, and Ryan, the couple's second child, was born in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's original Hindi movie, Maja Maa. A short teaser was also unveiled lately and it gave an idea that the film is a conventional entertainer, revolving around a family. The project also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajit Kapur, Barkha Singh and Simone Singh. (ANI)

