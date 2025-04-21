Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): KGF star Yash on Monday visited the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and prayed for happiness for everyone.

The pan-India actor participated in the early morning Bhasmarti, one of the temple's most revered ceremonies, known for its spiritual significance.

Yash was immersed in devotion as he completed the necessary rituals of the ceremony as instructed by the temple priests.

The 'KGF' actor also performed the aarti during his visit. He was accompanied by several priests who also joined him in this holy ritual.

The actor sported a long beard and donned a white shirt for the visit.

While talking to ANI, Yash expressed his happiness at visiting the holy temple of Lord Shiva.

"I am very happy. I wanted the blessings of Lord Shiva, as I am a huge devotee of Shiva. I prayed for the happiness and prosperity of everyone," said Yash.

The actor's visit to the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain reportedly came ahead of his shooting schedule for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', which is expected to start soon.

On Sunday, singer Arijit Singh also visited the holy Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where he participated in the sacred rituals along with his wife.

The couple participated in the early morning Bhasma Aarti.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India and holds immense spiritual significance for Lord Shiva devotees.

It attracts pilgrims throughout the year, with the Bhasma Aarti being a highlight, particularly during auspicious occasions such as Mahashivratri and the month of Shravan.

The Bhasma Aarti takes place during the Brahma Muhurta, which falls between 3:30 am and 5:30 am. As part of the ritual, the temple doors are opened, and Baba Mahakal is bathed with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

Following this, the deity is adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the Bhasma Aarti begins. The sounds of drums and conch shells add to the grandeur and sanctity of the ceremony.

For devotees, participating in the Bhasma Aarti is believed to fulfil wishes and invoke blessings from Lord Shiva. (ANI)

