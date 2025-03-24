Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Yash, best known for his power-packed performance in 'KGF', touched down in Mumbai on Monday. He is all set to begin the next schedule of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' here.

Yash happily posed for the shutterbugs outside the Mumbai airport. He looked uber cool in a rugged short beard and a crisp haircut, adding to the intrigue around his look in the film.

'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It will hit the theatres on March 19, 2026.

Yash recently treated his fans to a short glimpse of 'Toxic', on the occasion of his 39th birthday.

In the clip, Yash, impeccably dressed in a crisp white suit while holding a cigar, makes a commanding entrance into a club filled with partygoers.

As the actor walks to the centre of the club, every gaze in the room is drawn to him. Brimming with bold and provocative moments, the teaser invites viewers into a captivating world.

The film went on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru last year. Geetu Mohandas is helming it (ANI)

