Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Neeraj Ghaywan's feature film 'Homebound', shot in Madhya Pradesh, won critical acclaim at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, a release said.

The film premiered in the renowned "Un Certain Regard" section at Cannes and was the only Indian film to be featured in this prestigious category.

The screening was met with a standing ovation lasting nine minutes, with international filmmakers, directors, artists, and audiences lauding the film. The film's global standing was further elevated by the involvement of internationally acclaimed, Oscar-winning American filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

This achievement not only highlights the creative potential of Madhya Pradesh but also reinforces the state's reputation as a preferred global film-making destination. A major portion of 'Homebound' was shot in 2024 in Bhopal and nearby areas, which offered a rich mix of natural, cultural, and urban landscapes. The international recognition of the film is a testament to the state's film-friendly policies and the suitability of its diverse locations for cinematic storytelling, as per the press release.

'Homebound' has been produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, marking their fifth film shot in Madhya Pradesh. The film is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, whose earlier film Masaan also received critical acclaim. 'Homebound' stars Ishan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The team expressed immense happiness over the appreciation received at Cannes.

The Homebound team praised the smooth filming experience in Madhya Pradesh. From the easy availability of diverse locations to the support of local communities, the filmmakers regarded the state as an ideal shooting destination. Several team members expressed a strong desire to return for future projects, as per the release.

Minister of State for Culture, Tourism, Religious Trusts and Endowments Dharmendra Singh Lodhi congratulated and extended his best wishes to the 'Homebound' team on this achievement. He stated that Madhya Pradesh's natural diversity, historical heritage, and cinema-friendly environment have once again proven their worth.

The fact that an internationally acclaimed film like 'Homebound' was shot in our state, and that the team experienced seamless support throughout, stands as a testament to our film policy and the cooperation of local communities. The state government is fully committed to extending all possible support to the film industry, so that more national and international projects are drawn to the region, the release added.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture, and Religious Trusts and Endowments Department, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, extended his congratulations to the film's producers, director, cast, and crew for this remarkable achievement. Shukla stated that Madhya Pradesh has become a prominent ease-of-shooting destination due to its scenic shooting locations, supportive local communities, a collaborative film ecosystem, and rich cultural heritage.

The state also encourages local talent and provides assistance through financial incentives and a single-window clearance system for film permits. He welcomed filmmakers from across the globe to bring their creative visions to life in Madhya Pradesh, adding that Homebound's international recognition proves that the state is rapidly emerging as a hub for creativity and cinema.

Madhya Pradesh's new Film Tourism Policy has streamlined the process for producers and directors. The single-window system has made permit acquisition easier, while financial subsidies have incentivised film production. Since the launch of the Film Tourism Policy, over 350 films and web series have been shot in the state. So far, financial support of over INR 24 crore has been granted to 12 Hindi films, 1 Telugu film, and 6 web series.

It is worth mentioning that Madhya Pradesh was awarded the title of "Most Film-Friendly State" in 2022, as per the press release. (ANI)

