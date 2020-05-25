Entertainment News | Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana, Priety Zinta and Others Wish Karan Johar on His Quarantine Birthday

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): As filmmaker Karan Johar rings in his 48th birthday amid the COVID-19 outbreak, his peers from Bollywood made sure to make his quarantine birthday special by sending out birthday wishes on social media.

Preity Zinta put out an adorable picture with Karan on Instagram and wished her friend a happy birthday in the caption. "Happy Birthday my darling KJo [?][?] @karanjohar May you always smile, shine and never stop laughing and never stop cracking us up Loads of love, happiness and sexiness for you always .. Muaah," read her message.

Wishing for love, luck and laughter on the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director's birthday, Sara Ali Khan put out a collage of pictures on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Wishing you all the love, luck, laughter and cake on your special day. Love you, Karan."

Sending out Eid and birthday wishes to Karan, Juhi Chawla shared throwback pictures with the filmmaker on Twitter. Along with the picture she wrote, "Kaaarraaannnn ...!!! Happy Haapppyyy Hhaappppyyy Bbirthddaayyy ...!!! and it is Eid as well ..!!! What an amazing day to be celebrating your birthday ..!!!!God bless ....!!! @karanjohar."

Malaika Arora missed her friend Karan on his birthday and shared snaps from a throwback party and wrote, "My darling Kjo miss you and love you loads. toodles," She also shared a small clip-on her story sending birthday wishes.

Kriti Sanon shared a throwback picture with the 'My Name is Khan' director and wished him birthday, saying: "Happiest Birthday Karan!! YOU are the reason I started believing that Someone somewhere is made for you." It better be true. Considering 2020 a SKIP year.. have the best 2021! Stay the super inspiring YOU! Karan Johar."

Sending quarantine birthday wishes, Siddharth Malhotra shared throwback picture along with his 'Student of the Year' filmmaker on the Instagram story, and wrote, "Hey Happy quarantine Birthday @karanjohar! Hope you have a super fun day with your two little entertainers N Hiroo aunty, waiting for us all to meet post lockdown n celebrate, till then big send warm virtual hug n lots of loll."

Anil Kapoor shared a hilarious clip on Twitter, which is from an award ceremony where he is calling Karan 'elderly,' along with the clip he wrote," Mere bhai, mere dost, mere buzurg...Tumhari umra ka lihaaza karte hue I will refrain from pulling your leg (today)! Happy Birthday@karanjohar."

Ayushmann Khurrana put out a picture with Karan on Instagram and wished him on his birthday. "Happy bday @karanjohar," she posted along with a heart emoji.

