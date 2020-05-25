Kangana Ranaut Gives A Tour Inside Her Luxurious Pali Hill Office-Cum-Studio And It's Truly Stunning (Watch Video)

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut is synonym to dedication and hardwork. The actress who made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Gangster has come a long way. Today, if we see Ranaut, she is like this sharped babe and who exactly knows what she is doing. While the B-townie is currently quarantining in Manali with her family, recently her team gave a sneak-peek into her luxuries office in Mumbai's Pali Hill and it's super spacious. This one happens to be Ranaut's dream workspace for her production house 'Manikarnika Films' which she had launched in January this year. And now, giving an inside tour of her office-cum-studio, all we can say it's pastel and looks rich. Kangana Ranaut Pens ‘Aasmaan’, An Ode to a Love Lost, Tears Gained and a Symphony of Leftover Emotions (Watch Video).

In a BTS shoot with Elle Decor, we see Kangana talking about her space in depth and telling fans how she always wanted an office which flashes the 1920's vibes with stitched fabrics and silk as part of the interiors. Ahead in the clip, we also see her emphasising on sustainability and saying how it's plastic-free. She says, “Lately, for the past three-four years, I have been very, very aware of the ecological footprints that I leave behind. The office is going to be plastic-free, you can see the greenery is such an important part of the entire structure.” Her office interiors scream European vibes. Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Refuses to Tag Taj Mahal as a Symbol of Love, Calls it Creepy Instead.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Office In The Video Below:

The spacious looking property reportedly has a total landing cost of Rs 48 cr and is designed by interior designer Shabnam Gupta. The clip literally showcases the taste of Ranaut which is elite and modern. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress will be next seen in a biopic of CM of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa which is titled as Thalaivi. Stay tuned!