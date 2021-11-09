Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Malaika Arora and her former husband Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan has turned a year older on Tuesday.

Marking the special occasion, Malaika took to Instagram and shared a candid picture of her firstborn.

Also Read | Harshvardhan Kapoor Birthday: Five Pictures Of The Actor That Are Simply Breathtaking.

Arhaan's birthday has made Malaika emotional as she could not be with him on his special day.

"My birthday boy. I miss u loads," she captioned the post.

Also Read | Call My Agent - Bollywood: Ayush Mehra Talks About His Performance in the Netflix's Show.

For the unversed, Malaika's son is currently studying abroad.

Earlier in the interview with ANI, Malaika opened up about how she has been maintaining a long-distance relationship with her son.

"It's a new beginning for him. His journey to the new world has started -- living all by himself and managing everything on his own. It's also new for me because I have always had him around me all these years and now suddenly not having him around me makes me feel sad. It's heartbreaking but I am super proud of him. He is all ready to take on the world and new responsibilities. He's now a legit grown-up boy and will be a man soon. I have to be prepared for that transition in life," she had said.

Arhaan's also received a cute birthday wish from his aunt Amrita Arora.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Amrita wrote, "Happy birthday my favourite boy. I love you boo."

Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz in 2002. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)