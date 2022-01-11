Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee extended birthday wishes to his 'friend' and actor Gajraj Rao, who turned 51 on Tuesday. Taking to his Twitter handle, Bajpayee wrote, "Happy birthday @raogajraj my friend for so many years!! Love you my friend for the person & the actor you are!! Peace and happiness!" Baahubali’s Katappa AKA Sathyaraj Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19.

The two actors share a special bond of friendship with each other.

Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao have shared screen space in movies 'Bandit Queen' (1994), 2001 thriller drama 'Aks', 2016 sports drama Budhia Singh - Born to Run.

Manoj Bajpayee's Birthday Wish For Gajraj Rao

Happy birthday @raogajraj my friend for so many years !! Love ❤️ you my friend for the person & the actor you are !! 🤗❤️ Peace & happiness! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 11, 2022

He was also a part of Hansal Mehta directorial 2000 drama Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!! among several other projects. (ANI)

