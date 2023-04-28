Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Actor Manoj Bajpayee is a private person. He rarely shares glimpses of his personal life on social media. Interestingly, he recently treated fans to a fam-jam picture featuring his wife Shabana and daughter Ava Nayla.

In the Instagram image, Manoj is seen donning a white kurta set, while Shabana Raza is looking beautiful in traditional attire. Their daughter Ava looked adorable in a pastel green ethnic outfit.

The image shows the trio smiling for the camera.

"Fam," he captioned the post, adding an evil eye emoji.

Manoj's picture with wife and daughter garnered several likes and comments.

"Lovely," actor Gajraj Rao commented.

"Beautiful," filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote.

Manoj married Shabana in 2006. Shabana was also an actor. She had acted in films like Kareeb and Fiza.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj will be seen in a courtroom drama 'Bandaa' on ZEE5. The actor plays the role of a lawyer in the movie who is obliged to bring the truth in front of the judge no matter hard are the conditions. The release date for the movie is yet to be revealed.

Speaking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee earlier said, "When Vinod Bhanushali & Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthral and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shooting today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time."

He will also be seen in the third part of the superhit web series 'Family Man'. (ANI)

