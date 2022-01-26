Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): The worldwide rights of Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg's 'Father Stu', which he will also produce and will mark the feature directorial debut of Rosalind Ross, have been acquired by Sony Pictures.

According to The Hollywood reporter, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz will also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit US theatres on April 15.

Also Read | Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Actress' Pics and Videos From Her Pre-Wedding Festivities Go Viral.

"Father's Stu's journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works," Wahlberg said in a statement.

Ross, Gibson's longtime partner, has penned the script for the film. Wahlberg will play the embattled priest, while Ruiz, one of the stars of 'Narcos: Mexico', will portray his girlfriend. Gibson plays Long's father.

Also Read | The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 Ending Explained: Here's How the Star Wars Spinoff Series Sets Up a Reunion Between Din Djarin and Baby Yoda! (SPOILER ALERT).

As per The Hollywood Reporter, along with Wahlberg, the film is also produced by Stephen Levinson and Jordan Foss. Wahlberg is also set to star in Sony Pictures' 'Uncharted', based on the PlayStation video game. His producer credits include 'The Fighter', 'Patriots Day' and 'Lone Survivor'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)