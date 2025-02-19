Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): Peacock has unveiled a trailer for its upcoming documentary special, 'Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy', which premieres on February 25.

The special, directed by Robert Palumbo, delves into the life and tragic death of beloved 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who passed away suddenly in October 2023.

The documentary explores Perry's rise to fame, as well as his struggles with addiction, which he openly discussed in his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing'.

According to Deadline, the special also examines the circumstances surrounding Perry's death, including the discovery of ketamine in his system and the subsequent charges brought against five individuals, including his personal assistant and two medical doctors, for allegedly conspiring to provide him with the substance.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the documentary's in-depth look at Perry's final days, featuring interviews with some of his collaborators, Hollywood insiders, and law enforcement officials.

Notable figures featured in the special include Morgan Fairchild, who played Perry's mother on 'Friends', and US Attorney Martin Estrada.

'Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy' is produced by ITN Productions, with Ian Russell, Mike Griffiths, and Robert Palumbo serving as executive producers. (ANI)

