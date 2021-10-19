Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): Veteran star Mel Gibson has been roped in to play the lead role in 'The Continental', the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series 'John Wick'.

According to Deadline, 'The Continental' will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, which increasingly has become the centerpiece of the John Wick universe. This will be accomplished through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind.

Gibson will play a new character named Cormac. However, not many details about his role have been revealed yet.

With the 'John Wick' prequel series, Gibson will make a full return to the small screen for the first time since the 1980s.

Reportedly, 'The Continental' will be a three-night event series. (ANI)

