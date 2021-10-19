Jon Favreau has been Disney’s biggest asset since 2008. The man singlehandedly launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe and made Star Wars reach to new heights on the small screen. Jon Favreau has a great knack for storytelling while also being a fun actor to watch on screen. Favreau has even made great advancements in the field of visual storytelling and has pushed the medium further and further. Jon Favreau Birthday Special: From The Replacements to Chef - Naming Best Roles of His Career So Far.

Favreau is a true visionary of his work and is one of the best modern directors who has contributed so much to pop-culture. With just how acclaimed Jon Favreau’s work under Disney has been, to celebrate his 55th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best projects under the house of the mouse.

The Lion King (2019)

While the overall critical response for Jon Favreau’s remake of The Lion King was mixed, we can’t deny that it was a faithful recreation of the animated film. All the animals looked amazingly photo-realistic and just showed us how far visual effects had come. The Lion King Remake: Ranking All the Main Characters in Jon Favreau’s Film, From Worst to Best.

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Jungle Book is another remake of the classic Disney animated film. It was a fun film that brought the story of Mowgli to life and was wonderfully directed by Favreau. He completely nailed of recreating the feel of the first film while still making it feel distinct enough.

The Mandalorian Season 1 (2019)

Jon Favreau changed the trajectory of Star Wars when he brought us the first live action show from a galaxy far, far away. Following the adventures of a Mandalorian and his Baby Yoda, the show was a massive hit with the fans. Star Wars is back and better than before. Seinfeld Is Now Streaming on Netflix! From Bryan Cranston, Jon Favreau to Bob Odenkirk, 13 Actors You Didn’t Know Appeared in the Hit Sitcom!

Iron Man (2008)

No one back in 2008 knew just how big of a deal this film would be. Responsible for launching what is one of the biggest franchises in entertainment ever, Iron Man is a cultural landmark in pop-culture. Jon Favreau being at the helm, delivered us the definitive origin story for Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

The Mandalorian Season 2 (2020)

The Mandalorian Season 2 was a major improvement over the first season. It delved deeper into the lore of Mandalore and was a genuine piece of service for Star Wars fans everywhere. Jon Favreau has given us one of the best modern Star Wars story, and we can’t thank him enough for it.

We genuinely can’t wait to see what Jon Favreau has in store for us with the third season of The Mandalorian. With this we finish off our list and wish Jon Favreau a very happy birthday.

