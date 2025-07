Los Angeles [US], July 3 (ANI): Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore and Shaquille O'Neal are all set to be honoured with the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame 2026.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced a slate of 35 famed individuals who will receive their own stars on Wednesday, including Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Gordan Ramsey, Rami Malek, Stanley Tucci and Angelique Kidjo, among others, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The selection of the honorees across five varying categories includes motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, recording and sports entertainment. Notably, O'Neal was the only member inducted into the class of 2026 from the latter division.

"We are honoured to welcome you to the Walk of Fame Class of 2026," the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wrote on Instagram, as per the outlet.

After the announcement, Cyrus took to social media to share her excitement for the news, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him," she wrote. "To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream. This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you."

Check out the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2026 list.

Motion Pictures

Emily BluntTimothee ChalametChris ColumbusMarion CotillardKeith David Rami MalekRachel McAdamsDemi MooreFranco NeroDeepika PadukoneMolly RingwaldStanley TucciCarlo Ramboldi Tony Scott

Television

Greg DanielsSarah Michelle GellarLuceroChef Gordon RamsayMelody Thomas ScottRobin RobertsGeorge StephanopoulosBradley WhitfordNoah Wyle

Live Theatre/Live Performance

Gabriel "Fluffy" IglesiasLea Salonga

Recording

Air SupplyBone Thugs 'N HarmonyPaulinho Da CostaThe Clark SistersMiley CyrusJosh GrobanGrupo IntocableAngelique KidjoLyle Lovett

Sports Entertainment

Shaquille O'Neal

In a proud moment, Deepika Padukone has been chosen as a recipient of prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the coming year.

On Wednesday, Deepika's name along with other renowned personalities from the worlds of recordings, motion pictures, television, live theater/live performance and sports entertainment, were announced at a live press conference from Ovation Hollywood. (ANI)

