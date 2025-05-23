Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 23 (ANI): Following the preliminary rounds of the Head 2 Head Challenge, the jury has announced 20 contestants for the final round of the challenge at the ongoing 72nd Miss World Festival, in Telangana.

The 72nd Miss World Festival announced the 20 finalists of the prestigious Head 2 Head Challenge following a riveting first round held in Telangana, as per the press note shared by Information& Public Relations (I&PR) Telangana.

Held amidst the cultural grandeur of India's youngest state, the Head-to-Head Challenge offered a platform for all 107 contestants from around the world to deliver speeches on personal and global issues that resonated with them and the society.

As per the press note, the preliminary round witnessed some good speeches which were a display of the contestant's unshakable commitment to meaningful causes.

The final round of the challenge is set to take place today, Friday, in Telangana.

The finalists advancing to the Head-to-Head Final on Friday are:

From the Europe Region-- Spain - Corina Mrazek, Wales - Millie-Mae Adams, France - Agathe Cauet, Germany - Silvia Dorre Sanchez and Ireland - Jasmine Gerhardt.

The Americas & Caribbean Region-- Brazil - Jessica Pedroso, Suriname - Chenella Rozendaal, Cayman Islands - Jada Ramoon, Guyana - Zalika Samuels and Trinidad and Tobago - Anna-Lise Nanton.

From the Asia & Oceania Region: Sri Lanka - Anudi Gunasekara, Thailand - Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Turkiye - Idil Bilgen, Lebanon - Nada Koussa and Japan - Kiana Tomita.

From the Africa Region--South Africa - Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, Namibia - Selma Carlicia Kamanya, Somalia - Zainab Jama, Uganda - Natasha Nyonyozi and Zambia - Faith Bwalya.

Each of these finalists will present once more in the concluding round, where their clarity, conviction, and commitment to advocacy will help determine the ultimate winner of this defining challenge, as per the press note by I&PR Telangana.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, stated: "I am immensely proud of every young woman who took part in the Head-to-Head Challenge. Their voices resonated with truth, courage, and inspiration. In a world that needs empathy and leadership more than ever, these women have reminded us of the power of storytelling, advocacy, and standing up for what is right. They have not only spoken--they have been heard, and their words are helping shape a more compassionate, inclusive, and thoughtful world," as quoted in a press note.

The grand finale of Miss World 2025 is on May 31 in Telangana. (ANI)

