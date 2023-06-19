Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan, on Monday, set the internet on fire as he dropped another shirtless picture of himself.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared the picture which he captioned, "Back Day ," followed by a devil face emoticon.

In the picture, he could be seen posing shirtless and flaunting his perfectly toned back and shoulders.

Soon after he dropped the pictures, his fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Demon back loading," a fan commented.

A user wrote, "Alexa play : I'm bringing Sexy Back."

"Monday morning motivation," a fan commented.

"What a hottie, " a user commented.

Recently, the actor also posted a workout picture on Instagram and shared a fitness tip with his fans.

He wrote, ""When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D'hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue. #keepgoing"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite actor Deepika Padukone.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Apart from that, he also has an action film 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

