Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): As 'Sita Ramam' clocked a year on Saturday, actor Mrunal Thakur expressed gratitude to the audience for loving her performance in the film.

"It has been an exhilarating journey, and I am incredibly grateful to the audiences, critics, and the entire team of 'Sita Ramam' for showering their love and support. The warm reception and acceptance I received in the Telugu film industry has been overwhelming. I am excited about the upcoming projects and looking forward to entertaining my audience with more captivating roles. From chancing upon a dream role to being embraced as Sita Mahalakshmi has been nothing short of a surreal time for me," Mrunal said in a statement.

The romantic drama was helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi and it also starred Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Rashmika Mandanna also featured in the film.

The film traces the journey of Lieutenant Ram, who sets on a journey of finding Sita Mahalakshmi, in order to profess his love for her. Their love grows when he starts receiving love letters from Sita.

Meanwhile, Mrunal is all set to be felicitated with a special award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). The Diversity in Cinema Award is set to be conferred upon Mrunal Thakur during the festival's highly anticipated annual gala award night scheduled for August 11, as per a statement.

Elated about it, Mrunal said, "I am truly honoured and humbled to receive the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This recognition reaffirms my belief in the power of storytelling that transcends languages and cultures. As an artist, I've always aimed to explore a wide spectrum of characters, and this award motivates me to continue pushing boundaries and taking up roles that challenge and inspire me. I am grateful for the opportunities I've had and excited for what the future holds in this incredible journey of cinema." (ANI)

