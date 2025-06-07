Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): Superstar Nagarjuna and his family shared adorable pictures from his son Akhil Akkineni's wedding ceremony, which took place at their home on Friday in Hyderabad.

Actor Akhil Akkineni married his girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony, which saw the attendance of stars including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, and others.

Taking to his X handle, Nagarjuna shared adorable pictures from the wedding ceremony featuring the love couple--Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee--performing the sacred marriage rituals.

In one of the pictures, the Akkineni family, which included Akhil, Amala Akkineni, and Nagarjuna, is seen. They appear to be performing the necessary rituals of a Telugu wedding ceremony.

For the ceremony, Akhil wore a white shirt while his better half, Zainab, was seen in an ivory saree matched with diamond jewellery.

While sharing the photos, the superstar Nagarjuna wrote, "With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude."

Apart from the parents, actress Sobita Dhulipala, who married Naga Chaitanya earlier this year and recently became a part of the Akkineni family, shared an adorable snap with the newlyweds.

While sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "Welcome to the family dear Z. Congratulations to the newlyweds."

The wedding of Akhil Akkineni came over six months after the actor announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Ravdjee through an Instagram post.

"Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged," wrote Akhil Akkineni while announcing his engagement. This is the second marriage in superstar Nagarjuna's family in recent years.

Last year, the actor's son, Naga Chaitanya, got married to his girlfriend, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. (ANI)

