Washington [US], April 23 (ANI): Becoming the first woman to score a live-action 'Star Wars' project, British music composer Natalie Holt will be composing the score for Disney Plus's 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'.

According to Deadline, Holt revealed the news during an interview with a magazine and also confirmed that long-time 'Star Wars' composer John Williams will provide the show's main title theme.

She also said that Williams' past work on the franchise will serve as "tentpoles" for her own and that she will look to bring her own "new and fresh" interpretation of 'Star Wars' music to the series.

An Emmy-nominated British composer, Holt is best known for her score in 'Loki'. Her upcoming projects include HBO Max's 'Batgirl', Fox's 'The Princess' and Elizabeth Banks' film 'Cocaine Bear' for Universal.

As per Deadline, 'Obi-Wan Kenobi', which picks up 10 years after the events of 'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith', will debut on Disney Plus, on May 27. (ANI)

