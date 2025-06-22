Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Nayanthara joined fans and stars in wishing Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay on his 51st birthday.

The actress took to social media to share a sweet message for her former co-star and wished him success for his upcoming film Jana Nayagan.

On her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Nayanthara wrote, "Happiest Birthday dearest #Thalapathy @actorvijay. Have a great year ahead. Best wishes for #JanaNayagan."

Vijay and Nayanthara have worked together in several Tamil films, including Sivakasi (2005) and Villu (2009). Though Villu received mixed reviews, it was a notable project that brought the two popular stars back on screen.

As part of Vijay's birthday celebrations, the makers of Jana Nayagan released the first teaser of the film, titled First Roar. The 65-second teaser opens with Vijay's voice saying, "You guys will live in my heart." The actor is then seen walking through a battle-like setting in a police uniform, holding a lathi. The teaser features visuals of destruction and calm intensity, setting the tone for a serious action drama.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Venkat K. Narayana produces the film under the banner of KVN Productions. It is set to release on January 9, 2026, during the Pongal festival.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was last seen in the thriller Test with R. Madhavan and Siddharth. The film is streaming on Netflix. She has several projects coming up, including Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups with Yash, Mannanagatti Since 1960, Dear Students, Mookuthi Amman 2, and Rakkiye. (ANI)

