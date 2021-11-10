The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on a complaint received, forwarding a media report pertaining to eight short films on same-sex relationships. The films are to be screened at schools after the reopening of education institutes in the State to promote inclusiveness. Kurup: Before Dulquer Salmaan's Film Arrives, Looking at 11 Impressive Anti-Hero Characters in Malayalam Cinema Portrayed by Popular Hero Actors! (LatestLY Exclusive).

NCPCR asked CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi to "kindly provide your comments" within 10 days whether the selected movies "have obtained certification for screening in the State or not" and "what category of certification has been provided to the selected movies".

The movies mentioned include Dwitiya Purush, Dhora Pore Gechi Aami, Dutto, Deya Neya, Durbin, Dekha, Dakkhina and DumbBell.

