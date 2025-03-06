New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The legal proceedings surrounding the controversy related to 'India's Got Latent' show have intensified, with prominent figures from the entertainment and influencer industry arriving at the National Commission for Women (NCW) in Delhi.

Among those present were YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, influencer Apoorva Mukhija, and 'India's Got Latent' show producers Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari.

Also Read | ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’ Episode 24 Promo OUT: Roshi Surprises Mohid With a Bunch of Balloons, Talha Longingly Stares at Her (Watch Video).

They are all part of the ongoing investigation into inappropriate remarks made during the controversial episode.

As the proceedings began, Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija were seen recording their statements before the NCW Chairperson and legal team.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Exits Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3' Due to Her Pregnancy - Reports.

The controversy stemmed from a viral incident on 'India's Got Latent' show, which prompted strong backlash from netizens and public figures alike.

In a related development, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani shared an emotional message with his fans earlier this week, addressing the controversy for the first time.

In an Instagram video, Ashish acknowledged the immense support he had received from his followers during these difficult times.

"Hello doston, kaise ho aap log? I know, maine aapke messages padhe hain, chal raha hai. Maine socha story pe aapse baat kar lun, lekin ab samajh nahi aa raha kya kahun. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times, isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge," said Ashish in his heartfelt video.

Further, Ashish urged his fans to continue supporting him when he returns to posting content. "Main aap sabse bas yahi request karta hoon ki meri family aur mujhe apni prayers mein rakhna. Jab bhi main wapas aaun, mera kaam thoda idhar-udhar ho gaya hoga, lekin tab bhi support karna. I will work hard, as I have always worked hard. Bas dhyan rakhiye sab log apna," he added.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Supreme Court gave permission to Ranveer Allahbadia to resume his podcast 'The Ranveer Show', subject to maintaining decency and morality standards.

The issue stemmed from an episode of 'India's Got Latent', where Allahbadia made a highly inappropriate remark while interacting with a contestant.

In response to the criticism, Allahbadia issued a public apology, acknowledging the inappropriate nature of his remark. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said in a video shared on his X account.

He also addressed concerns regarding his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly moving forward.

"Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)