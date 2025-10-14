Washington DC [US], October 14 (ANI): Neo-soul legend and "Brown Sugar' hitmaker D'Angelo has died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, a source confirmed. He was 51, reported People.

TMZ also reported that D'Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, had died after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. "He was in hospice for two weeks but had been in the hospital for months," the source told People of the star's pancreatic cancer battle.

D'Angelo, best known for hits such as "Brown Sugar" and "Untitled (How Does It Feel)," was celebrated for his soulful voice and genre-defining contributions to contemporary R&B.

DJ Premier, who collaborated with him on the 1998 track Devil's Pie, expressed grief on X, writing, "Such a sad loss to the passing of D'Angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D' Love You KING."

The Richmond-born son of a Pentecostal minister began playing the piano at the age of 3 and by 5 years old, D'Angelo was playing the instrument with his father at church. A few years later, he began playing the piano at his grandfather's Pentecostal church. Growing up, he and his two cousins formed the group Three of a Kind and began performing at local talent shows. By 16, he formed another band called Michael Archer and Precise with his brother, Luther, according to People.

D'Angelo's debut album, Brown Sugar, peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and went platinum within a year of its release. It also earned D'Angleo four Grammy Award nominations. In 2000, D'Angelo released his sophomore album Voodoo, which peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. The album also won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album, and his song "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" received the award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, along with a nomination for Best R&B Song, as per the outlet.

Over his career, D'Angelo collaborated with artists including Questlove, Common, Q-Tip, J Dilla, Lauryn Hill, Raphael Saadiq, and Angie Stone. In 2024, he also collaborated with Jay-Z, according to People.

D'Angelo's soulful voice, groundbreaking music, and electrifying performances leave an enduring legacy in the world of neo-soul and R&B. (ANI)

