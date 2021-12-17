Ahead of the release of superhero film Minnal Murali, Netflix hosted the film's world premiere in Mumbai. The film's lead actor Tovino Thomas along with Guru Somasundaram, and Vasisht marked their presence at the event, which was held on Thursday night in association with the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival. Director Basil Joseph and producers Sophia Paul, Kevin Paul and Cedin Paul have also attended the premiere.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor to Enter the Show as Special Guests for Weekend Ka Vaar Episode.

Set in the '90s, 'Minnal Murali' unfolds the tale of an ordinary man who becomes a superhuman after being struck by lightning. The film will see Malayalam star, Tovino Thomas in a never seen before avatar of a superhero. Uncharted: First Look Poster of Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg-Starrer Out!.

In addition to Malayalam, the film will also stream on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English on December 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)