On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday, actor Nimrat Kaur visited gurdwara in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Nimrat dropped a few images from her peaceful visit to the gurdwara. In the images, she showed the kada prashad she received at the gurdwara. Nimrat also gave a glimpse of guru da langar. For the auspicious occasion, the Dasvi actor was all dressed in ethnic. She wore a plain powder blue colour suit. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Kajol Visits Gurudwara With Son Yug Devgan on the Auspicious Festival (View Pic).

Extending her warm greetings to all, Nimrat wrote, "Happy Gurpurab from my heart, home and loved ones to you and yours. Meditate on his name, work hard and honestly and share and consume without discrimination. Happy Gurpurab all." Gurpurab, which is also called Guru Nanak Jayanti, is a sacred festival that marks the birth of the first guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. The auspicious occasion is observed on the full moon date of Kartik month or Kartik Purnima every year. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Messages and Wishes: Share Happy Gurpurab Greetings, Guru Nanak Parkash Utsav Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS With Family and Friends.

Devoted to the Divine from his childhood, Guru Nanak Dev was a man of peace who spent his entire life emphasising equality and tolerance. He was born in 1469 at Rai Bhoi di Talwandi village, now known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore in present-day Pakistan.

Guru Nanak composed many hymns, which were collected in the Adi Granth by Guru Arjan. He visited pilgrimage sites throughout India. The main verses from the Guru Granth Sahib elaborate that the creator of the universe is one. His verses also propagate selfless service to humanity. Prayers are being held in Gurdwaras on Gurpurab. The different aspects of the celebration go on till night.