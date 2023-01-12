On National Youth Day on Thursday, actor Ajay Devgn became nostalgic and shared a string of images from his younger days. Taking to Instagram, the Singham star dropped a video which features throwback images, starting from the early days to the present. Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat: Amit Trivedi Says He Took Almost Four Years to Work on Anurag Kashyap's Directorial.

Alongside the clip, Ajay emphasised keeping ideals strong for a solid future. "Youth is when you lay the foundation for a solid future for all your beliefs & dreams. You are the ones with stars in your eyes and hope in your heart. Even as you metamorphose, make sure your ideals remain rock solid. #YOLO #NationalYouthDay," he captioned the post. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Saleem Zaidi AKA Tillu Shares He Audiotioned for Films Like Fukrey and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen in Bholaa, which also stars Tabu. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi' and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise." Bholaa is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023. Ajay will also be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's upcoming sports drama film 'Maidaan', besides in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film and in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again opposite Deepika Padukone.

