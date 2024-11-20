Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira have decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage. The composer shared the news on his X account on Wednesday, where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans. "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," read his post on X. AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: Music Maestro’s Children AR Ameen and Raheema Rahman Break Silence on Their Parents’ Separation.

Their son Ameen also took to his Instagram Stories and requested "privacy" during this time.

View AR Rahman's Post:

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

"We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote.

AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three children--Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahman was recently honored with the 'XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation' by IIT Madras for his virtual reality film, Le Musk. The globally acclaimed composer also launched the film's soundtrack worldwide through Believe Music.

Over the years, Rahman has composed iconic soundtracks for films like Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, Lagaan, and Rockstar. He gained international fame for his work on 'Slumdog Millionaire", which earned him two Academy Awards. AR Rahman and Wife Saira Banu’s Marriage Ends After 29 Years; Take a Look Into the Music Maestro’s Family Journey and Children.

Apart from Bollywood, Rahman has worked on Hollywood films such as 127 Hours and Million Dollar Arm. He has also collaborated with global artists like Mick Jagger, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and will.i.am.