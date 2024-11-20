Love and divorce are unpredictable—they can come and go anytime, lasting for a season or a lifetime. In a surprising announcement, Saira Banu, the wife of music legend AR Rahman (full name Allah Rakha Rahman), confirmed that they are separating after 29 years of marriage. Late on Tuesday (November 19), she shared a heartfelt statement with the press, confirming the end of their long relationship. The news has shocked fans and the public, as the couple was often seen as one of the most enduring and admired in the industry. Even their son shared a post and urged the audience to respect their privacy. AR Rahman and Wife Saira Banu Part Ways After Two Decades of Marriage.

AR Rahman and Wife Saira Banu Part Ways

“After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party can bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life,” the statement read.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu's Relationship

AR Rahman and Saira Banu's marriage wasn’t exactly a typical love marriage. Rahman’s mother played a key role in finding Saira. The couple married in March 1995, with Rahman and Saira having a six-year age gap. Young AR Rahman married at the age of 27 to Saira, who was just 21 years old at the time. Saira often remained out of the spotlight. During a conversation with Simi Garewal, the music legend shared he had no time to search for a bride because he was loaded with work. “I was 29 and I told my mother. I said, ‘Find me a bride’,” he said. “Initially, she used to get frustrated. I mean not going out. I mean generally you can’t go out for shopping and…” he said. AR Rahman Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Quincy Jones Following His Passing at 91, Says, ‘Another Shining Star From Earth Has Dissolved Into the Infinite’.

AR Rahman With Wife Saira Banu

AR Rahman And Saira Banu's Kids

During their marriage, AR Rahman and Saira Banu raised three children: Ameen Rahman, their son who has followed in his father’s musical footsteps, and daughters Khatija and Raheema. Among their three children, it is Raheema is the most active on social media. She is a personal blogger and has 75.2 thousand followers.

AR Rahman's Kids

AR Rahman With His Kids

