Los Angeles [US], March 13 (ANI): Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who is also a presenter at the prestigious Oscars 2023, looked dapper on the Academy Awards red carpet.

The 'Jumanji' actor opted for a metallic pink blazer over a white shirt and black pants. He completed his look with a black bow tie.

The actor was seen posing with his 'Jungle Cruise' co-star Emily Blunt.

Johnson's appearance at the award event was much anticipated since the former wrestler had already been revealed as one of the night's presenters.

The list also includes Deepika Padukone, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

The prestigious Oscars 2023 awards are currently being held at the Dolly theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

