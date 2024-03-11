Los Angeles [US], March 11 (ANI): Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph bagged the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the feature film 'The Holdovers' at the Oscars 2024.

Taking to social media platform 'X', The Academy posted with caption," Congratulations to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for 'The Holdovers'! #Oscars."

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1766968675028861246

Da'Vine Joy Randolph wore a glamorous light blue gown at the Oscars.

She won over Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), America Ferrera (Barbie) and Jodie Foster (Nyad).

The drama, directed by Alexander Payne, set in 1970, 'The Holdovers' stars Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham, a curmudgeonly history teacher at an elite boarding school who is tasked with looking after the teens who can't come home for the holidays. When all of the other students are thrown a life raft, Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa) is left shipwrecked with just his teacher and the kitchen manager Mary (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), who is grieving the loss of her son. As the eclectic trio spend the holidays together, they form an unlikely bond, according to Variety, a US-based media outlet.

The 96th Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Big names like Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Robert Downey Jr. are among the actors nominated. (ANI)

