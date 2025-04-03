New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared his inspiration for working in 'Kesari Chapter 2' and said that he wants to highlight the real history of India through his films.

Akshay Kumar attended the grand trailer launch event of Kesari Chapter 2 on Thursday. He was joined by his co-stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

During the press conference at the trailer launch, the actor expressed his wish for a series of 'Kesari' films, as he wants to introduce the audience to the untold history of India.

The actor praised Punjab's people for their bravery, loyalty, and valour and said he wants to tell their stories through films like Kesari.

"Punjab comprises of brave, loyal people, and valour and I want to bring their stories to you. I want to make Kesari 3 and Kesari 4 too. There are so many chapters in Punjab and in India on which a lot can be made," said Akshay Kumar in Punjabi.

The actor further claimed that history books are written from the perspective of "angrez" (Englishmen), which led to people being unaware of the true history of India.

"I want to bring out the valour and things which India has done and have done it earlier which we don't know because in our history books, it is not written. Because our history books are written from the perspective of angrez (Englishmen). I wanted to bring the actual history of India through this film." Akshay Kumar said in Punjabi.

The upcoming film of Akshay is a sequel to his film Kesari, which was released in 2019. In the teaser, the actor was seen saying "F**K You" on the screen for the first time.

At the press conference of the film, when Akshay was asked about what made him say the curse word, the actor justified it by saying that being called a slave by the British is a much bigger abuse than what he said.

"Haan maine yeh word use kiya. Lekin voh jo word usne use kiya tha (for Britishers in the teaser) 'You are still a slave!'- was that not a gaali for you? I think usse bade gaali aur kuchh ho nahi sakti (I think there can be no bigger abuse than this). I would have been happy if you had said something about using the word 'slave' rather than you talking about me saying f**k you," Akshay Kumar said.

He further said that shooting Britishers for calling Indians slaves would have also been a 'less' response at that time.

"Mere hisaab se agar aise time pe hum logon ne goli bhi maar di hoti na toh bhi chhota rehta. (According to me, if at that time we would have shot them, then that it would have also been a small response.)" added Akshay Kumar.

As per the trailer, the movie delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre which features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar, who portrayed Nair in the film and R Madhavan, portraying Neville McKinley, a lawyer defending the British Crown.

The film's narrative unfolds with haunting visuals of the massacre, showing the devastation that followed and the ripple effects it had across India.

Kesari Chapter 2 will be released in theatres on April 18, 2025. (ANI)

