New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP Leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony on Saturday.

After months of speculations, the duo put an end to it today as they exchanged rings in the presence of family, friends and distinguished guests at Kapurthala House, New Delhi.

After the ceremony, the couple took to Instagram to share the pictures. Parineeti and Raghav twinned over a white dress. Parineeti's caption read, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes! Waaheguru ji meher karan..." while Raghav wrote in the caption, "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! Waaheguruji meher karan..."

The couple exudes vibes as they lean on each other in most of the frames. In the first frame, Raghav is holding Parineeti by her waist, while Parineeti leans her head against Raghav's cheeks. In the second frame, the couple poses for a cosy frame. In the third frame, Raghav is looking at Parineeti, while the latter is looking at distance. The fourth frame shows the engagement rings from close-ups.

Ditching traditional colours such as Red or Pink, Bollywood actors have embraced pastel shade colours for D-day in the last few years. Keeping the trend alive, Parineeti and Raghav also chose white-based shades for the day. Parineeti wore a full-sleeve turtle neck suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings, mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit is adorned with a string of pearls. Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev.

Soon after posting the pictures, Parineeti's friends from the film fraternity wished her with messages. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bless" with a couple of emojis. Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, and Kanika Kapoor wrote 'Congratulations' on her post. Manish Malhotra posted heart emojis on it.

Kapil Sharma wrote, "Many congratulations to both of you dear Parineeti and Raghav lots of love n happiness always."

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.

Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their "union". Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav's pictures."I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," he said in a tweet.

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. (ANI)

