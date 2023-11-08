Los Angeles [US], November 8 (ANI): Actor Patrick Dempsey enjoys a huge fan following -- all thanks to his stint as Doctor 'McDreamy' in the popular Shonda Rhimes show 'The Grey's Anatomy'.

Interestingly, he is currently all over the internet for other reasons. He has been crowned as the 'sexiest man alive of 2023' by People magazine. He took over the title from 2022 honoree Chris Evans.

Also Read | NBK 109: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starts Shooting For KS Ravindra’s Next (View Poster).

Reacting to the title, Patrick told People, "I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life. It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly, my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."

When asked about his initial reaction to the news, he said, ''I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I've always been the bridesmaid. I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.''

Also Read | Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar To Begin Shooting for Sajid Nadaidwala's Film in January 2024.

He also shared how his children reacted to the news.

"They're just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn't be. Which is good, they keep me young," Patrick said.

Patrick is also known for his roles in movies like 'Enchanted', 'Bridget Jones's Baby', 'Made of Honour', 'Can't buy me love', 'Transformers', 'Lover Boy' and many more. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)