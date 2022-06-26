Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Sir Paul McCartney, as part of his headliner set at Glastonbury Festival, on Saturday played a clip of actor Johnny Depp in an old music video.

According to Deadline, Depp featured in the original video for McCartney's song 'My Valentine' and was seen alongside Natalie Portman in the clip projected onto huge screens around the stage, while McCartney performed on piano.

Also Read | OTT Releases of the Week: Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 on Netflix, Chris Pratt's The Terminal List on Amazon Prime Video, Shraddha Srinath's Dear Vikram on Voot Select and More.

The musician has been using the same footage on his recent US tour, which coincided with Depp's high-profile court case with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp's on screen appearance at Glastonbury divided opinion on social media among viewers of the concert.

Also Read | Late Sidhu Moose Wala's Last Song 'SYL' Removed from YouTube (View Pic).

McCartney's appearance on Saturday night made him the oldest-ever headliner at Glastonbury Festival, a day after Billie Eilish became the youngest.

As per Deadline, while Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen both joined him in person on stage, the largest cheers came when he was reunited through technology with his old Beatles bandmate John Lennon, who was seen on screen singing along with McCartney to 'I Got a Feeling.'(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)