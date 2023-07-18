Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming horror film ‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’ have unveiled the first look and the film’s official release date.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the film follows a young Jud Crandall in 1969, who has dreams of leaving his hometown behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to the town. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and, once unearthed, has the power to destroy everything in its path.

Also Read | Kenneth Branagh, Oscar-Winning Director To Direct Live-Action Gargoyles Film.

The film is all set to premiere on October 6 and stars Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, , Jack Mulhern, Henry Thomas, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Pam Grier and David Duchovny.

Helmed by Lindsey Beer, the film acts as a prequel to Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ and is based on an untold chapter penned by the ‘It’ scribe. He has previously called it his scariest property, as per Deadline.

Also Read | Disha Patani XXX-Tra Hot Photos in Calvin Klein Lingerie: From CK Garter Belt to Bralette, Check Out the Sexiest Looks of the Curvy Beauty.

‘Pet Sematary’ will feature in the Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection that curates horror movies and Halloween episodes from TV series. It will launch October 6 in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil, and the following day in other international markets, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)